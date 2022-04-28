Ulster crashed out of Europe to holders Toulouse despite taking a six point lead into the second leg in Belfast

Former Ireland captain Rory Best believes Ulster need to show more fight in their bid to end a 16-year trophy drought.

Ulster crashed out of Europe with defeat by holders Toulouse before a loss to Munster ended their hopes of the United Rugby Championship title.

The province's last silverware came with the Celtic League success in 2006.

"I think until we win something and back it up we should always have a chip on our shoulder," said Best.

Speaking to the Ulster Rugby Show, Best added he felt a culture of making excuses for losing to the top sides meant breaking through that barrier would be difficult.

Ulster carried a six-point advantage into the second leg but Toulouse fought back to send Ulster out of the Champions Cup by a single point.

The following week Dan McFarland's side hosted Munster knowing victory was required to catch URC leaders Leinster, however a flat first-half performance contributed to a defeat by their Irish rivals.

The 39-year-old added "some of the rhetoric from after the Toulouse game has probably frustrated me a little bit".

"I think we put so much focus on how close we got to the Top 14 champions and European champions," Best said of Toulouse.

"Well, they are not in the same vein of form that they were 12 months ago. I think they were there to be taken.

"It happened for years with us, we allowed Ulster to have an excuse that they were the best team in Europe.

"They're not. You put them beside Leinster right now, they have plenty of time to make up that difference, but right now they are not."

Rory Best played for Ulster for 15 years and won 124 Ireland caps

Best added that Ulster need to find a way to grind out crucial victories, even if it means sacrificing "perfect rugby".

"I think we kidded ourselves during the week and they went, 'we got so close to a world-class team', instead of being, 'when you come off the back of a loss, you want to get out on that pitch and just attack somebody'.

"Whenever you led yourself to believe that was a really good performance and we missed out by a point, you go in with a bit of 'we are good', rather than 'we need to prove how good we are'.

"I think everyone looks up here and goes they will be semi-finalists or maybe finalists but they won't win anything.

"I think this Ulster team needs to find a way to get that chip on their shoulder. That is something we should have carried a bit more with us and this team needs to.

"Do you see when James Hume, [Stuart] McCloskey, [Robert] Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy are quiet, which they were because Munster worked them out, they have got to find another way to win a game.

"It doesn't matter if you win by a point. We want to see this perfect rugby that at times they play, but sometimes you need to have something about you to win a game.

"I think they are on a journey and we need to cut them a bit of slack, but at the same time these guys have go to know that you don't get many opportunities in Europe, playing one of the favourites, where you get them with a six-point head start at home."

'We just accepted defeat'

Former Ireland winger Tommy Bowe believes the defeat by Toulouse was "an opportunity missed" and agreed with Best that Ulster need to become more competitive.

"It's a regret, looking back on my career, that we didn't have that chip on our shoulder a little bit," he said.

"Particularly again the Irish provinces, when things didn't go our way we kind of accepted it.

"It really struck me when Michael Lowry talked about going down to Ireland camp, the first ting he said was the competitiveness of Johnny Sexton and how, as soon as he got into training, he could see that.

"That's what Leinster do and what they do down in Ireland.

"When things didn't go well last weekend, nobody really got stuck in to Munster, trying to disrupt them or really try to do anything to disrupt their flow or pattern.

"We do have a great crop of young players coming through and they are not bruised by what has happened in the past and they have such a great potential."