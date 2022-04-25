Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gary Graham and Facundo Gigena's altercation at the end of the Premiership match between Newcastle and London Irish saw them both red-carded

London Irish prop Facundo Gigena is available for tonight's Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final against Leicester Tigers after having his red card overturned.

Gigena and Gary Graham were sent off for fighting in the Exiles' 42-14 Premiership win at Newcastle Falcons on Friday.

Falcons back row Graham has also had his red card rescinded.

The Scot is available for his side's next match at Sale on Friday.

Irish and Leicester meet tonight at Brentford Community Stadium before Gloucester host Worcester to decide the cup finalists.

League leaders Leicester did the double over Irish this season, who are currently seventh in the table, and have completed their Premiership season.