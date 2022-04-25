Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Kilcoyne came off the bench as Ireland concluded their 2022 Six Nations campaign with a win over Scotland

Prop Dave Kilcoyne is set to undergo neck surgery that will rule him out of the remainder of the season and Ireland's tour of New Zealand.

The 33-year-old has not played since sustaining the injury against Scotland on the final day of the Six Nations.

The news comes as Ireland's Test dates for their three-match series against the All Blacks have been confirmed.

The first game will take place in Auckland on 2 July before the sides meet again in Dunedin a week later.

Wellington's Sky Stadium will host the final Test on 16 July, while Ireland will also play two midweek fixtures that have not yet been finalised.

It will be Andy Farrell's first away tour as head coach, with their 2020 tour to Australia and the three-Test series against Fiji in 2021 both cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ireland suffered a 3-0 defeat when they last toured New Zealand in 2012, but have enjoyed some recent success against the All Blacks, winning three of the last five meetings including November's stirring victory in Dublin.

New Zealand v Ireland summer 2022 Test series fixtures

All kick-offs 08:05 BST

2 July - Auckland

9 July - Dunedin

16 July - Wellington