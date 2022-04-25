Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 30 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI & BBC iPlayer; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ireland centre Sene Naoupu has been cleared to play in Saturday's Six Nations game against Scotland.

Naoupu, 38, was sent off in Ireland's defeat by England on Sunday for a high tackle on Emily Scarratt.

An independent judicial committee did not uphold the red card having deemed the challenge worthy of a yellow.

Ireland host the Scots at Belfast's Kingspan Stadium in the final round of games of this year's Six Nations.

The Irish side, under new coach Greg McWilliams, have lost three out of four games with their only victory coming against Italy on 10 April.

Naoupu was called up to McWilliams' squad for the England game after several of Ireland's starting players were withdrawn because of sevens commitments.