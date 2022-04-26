Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Brett Connon represented Ireland at under-20 level

Newcastle Falcons fly-half Brett Connon has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old came through the club's academy and has scored 286 points in 68 appearances.

"Playing for the club you supported as a boy is most people's dream," he told the club website. external-link

"Getting back into the top half of the Premiership and into the top level of European competition is where we want to be, for the club and our fans."