Brett Connon: Newcastle Falcons fly-half signs two-year extension
Newcastle Falcons fly-half Brett Connon has signed a two-year contract extension.
The 25-year-old came through the club's academy and has scored 286 points in 68 appearances.
"Playing for the club you supported as a boy is most people's dream," he told the club website.
"Getting back into the top half of the Premiership and into the top level of European competition is where we want to be, for the club and our fans."