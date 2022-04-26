Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bunting enjoyed Super Rugby Aupiki success with the Chiefs Manawa this year after a successful Olympic campaign with New Zealand's women's sevens team in Tokyo last summer

New Zealand women's side have brought in Allan Bunting, who led the country's sevens team to Olympic gold in Tokyo, as manager of culture and leadership.

Bunting's appointment follows the resignation of head coach Glenn Moore after an investigation into players' claims of cultural insensitivity.

Former All Blacks assistant Wayne Smith is part of a new coaching set-up for the team's World Cup defence this year.

Bunting said improving the team's culture would benefit performances.

"If we get our connection right, who we are and what our identity is, it will drive on-field performance," he said.

"My role will be making sure there is real alignment and connection, because a light is going to shine on this team like never before and we need to decide what we want to be in that light."

New Zealand suffered a miserable autumn tour of the northern hemisphere, suffering back-to-back heavydefeats by England followed by a pair of losses to France.

New Zealand will attempt to show improvement in Tests against Australia, Canada and the United States in June. The World Cup begins in New Zealand in October.

In addition to his sevens success, Bunting led Chiefs Manawa to an inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title in March.