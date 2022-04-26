Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

James Ratti has scored three tries in 36 appearances for the Cardiff regional side

United Rugby Championship: Munster v Cardiff Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Friday, 29 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, updates on BBC Radio Wales; Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand

Cardiff number eight James Ratti says he is looking forward to working alongside Taulupe Faletau next season.

Faletau will arrive at the Arms Park from Bath having forged a reputation as one of the best number eights in the world.

Ratti saw Faletau's skills first-hand during the Six Nations and will be a team-mate and rival from the 2022-23 season onwards.

"He's a tremendous player, I took a lot learning from him," said Ratti.

"Healthy competition is what you want while you're driving each other on, but I think I could use the experience to take a lot from his game.

"He's very dynamic with good off-loading ability and it'll be good to work with him next year."

It is almost exactly a year since Ratti made the move from lock to number eight for Cardiff in a 36-14 defeat against Ospreys.

Despite the Rainbow Cup loss in Swansea, Ratti was a shining light for Dai Young's side that day and his switch from second-row has been impressive.

Ratti was let go by Ospreys before being picked up by Cardiff's semi-professional club side and worked his way into the regional set-up.

"I think the switch [to number eight] has massively benefited me," added Ratti.

"It's not something I've expected but feel it's something I'm making the most of.

"It's the most game-time [I have had] in senior rugby since I've changed position, which is always good.

"I have the ability to play in other positions as well but number eight is the main focus for me just now."

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau made his international debut in 2011

Wales are not equipped with many notable ball-carrying forwards. Ratti offers that sort of quality and has impressed national coach Wayne Pivac.

"If you're trying to make point of difference to make a case for starting, especially in such a competitive back row as Cardiff have, you need something that will possibly get you selected more often, being a ball-carrier and trying to effective across the game as often as I can," added Ratti.

"I always want to improve on my footwork and ball-playing skills."

Ratti was one of three uncapped players in the 2022 Six Nations squad, although he was not given his international debut in the disappointing campaign for Pivac's side.

The 24-year-old was limited to just 22 minutes for Cardiff in that period of more than two months with Wales after being released just once to play for his region.

Ratti insists he enjoyed the experience of working with Wales' best players.

"I thought it was tremendous, the environment is so elite," he added.

"It's a different challenge again, the professionalism and the intensity of training.

"Every rugby player wants to be there, so it's about performing as much as you can and getting there as often as you can."

Ratti has four league games left in which to try to prove to Pivac he is worthy of a place on July's summer tour of South Africa.

"I think everyone's thinking about that but at the moment you've got to take it game by game and not worry about your performances before that," added Ratti.

"When the time comes we can worry about, but until then Cardiff are at the forefront of my mind."