Peter O'Mahony has won 77 caps for Ireland and played in one Test for the British and Irish Lions

United Rugby Championship: Munster v Cardiff Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Friday, 29 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales , updates on BBC Radio Wales; Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand .

Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony returns to captain Munster for Friday's United Rugby Championship match with Cardiff.

O'Mahony is one of seven changes from last weekend's win at Ulster, with prop John Ryan the other recall in the pack.

Wings Calvin Nash and Simon Zebo return, as do half-backs Ben Healy and Conor Murray and centre Rory Scannell.

Cardiff make five changes from their loss to Ospreys, with half-backs Jarrod Evans and Lloyd Williams replacing Rhys Priestland and Tomos Williams.

Hooker Kristian Dacey and prop Dillon Lewis come in for Liam Belcher and the injured Dmitri Arhip, while James Botham replaces Shane Lewis-Hughes in the back row.

Third-place Munster have lost just once at home this season - to Leinster at Thomond Park in April - and have only been beaten in one game at Musgrave Park since 2016.

Cardiff - whose last win over Munster was at Musgrave Park in 2016 - are yet to win away from home in the United Rugby Championship this season.

The Welsh region are 14th in the table and are on a four-match losing streak in all competitions.

"It's no secret that we have been disappointed with our results in recent weeks and it doesn't get any easier going over to Munster," said director of rugby Dai Young.

"Facing them over in Ireland is always a big challenge and we will need to be at our best to have any chance of securing a result."

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Peter O'Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Joey Carbery, Shane Daly.

Cardiff: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Max Llewellyn, Theo Cabango; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Carre, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Rory Thornton, James Botham, Josh Navidi (capt), James Ratti

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Keiron Assiratti, Matthew Screech, Ellis Jenkins, Jamie Hill, Rhys Priestland, Garyn Smith.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant referees: Frank Murphy & Robbie Jenkinson (IRFU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)