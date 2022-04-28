Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonathan Davies made his Scarlets debut in the 2006-07 season

Scarlets captain Jonathan Davies has signed a new contract with the region.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions centre has made 180 appearances in a Scarlets jersey and scored 51 tries.

Davies, 34, took over the Scarlets' captaincy this season from Ken Owens and has joined an elite band of international players to have made 100 Test appearances.

"Wearing the Scarlets jersey means a huge amount to me, I grew up here in the region," said Davies.

The centre has made 96 Wales appearances and played six Tests for the Lions in 2013 and 2017.

Davies spent two seasons with Clermont Auvergne before returning to Parc y Scarlets in 2016-17 and was an integral part of the Pro12 title-winning side in 2017.

The length of his new Scarlets contract has not been disclosed.

"There is a strong environment here at the moment, the competition for places is good," added Davies.

"The standard of training is great and there is an ambition to be up there competing for trophies again. It is a good place to be.

"I supported the club as a youngster and came through the academy and it has been a privilege to captain the side.

"It has been a challenging season for a number of reasons, but we have two big games left and are still in the hunt for a play-off spot and to finish top for the Welsh Shield and qualify for the Champions Cup, which is always important to everyone here.

"We have a healthy crop of youngsters here who can put the Scarlets in a good place moving forward and that competition is pushing everyone to raise standards across the board. I am looking forward to being part of that over the coming years."

Davies becomes the latest player to sign a new deal following Sam Lousi, Scott Williams, Rhys Patchell, Johnny McNicholl, Sam Costelow, Ryan Conbeer, Gareth Davies and Steff Thomas.

"Jon is a word-class player, who has played at the highest level of the game," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"He has been excellent this year in terms of his leadership and has shown what playing for the Scarlets means to him.

"I feel he has gone up a level again since coming back to us after the Six Nations and is playing his best rugby for a while.

"He is a player who sets and demands high standards and a great role model for the young players we have coming through.

"It is fantastic news he has signed a new contract as we look to grow as a group."