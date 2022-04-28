Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Versatile Leiua has been a fixture for Bristol during director of rugby Pat Lam's tenure

Samoan international Alapati Leiua will leave Bristol at the end of the season and join French Pro D2 side Vannes.

Leuia, 33, was one of Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam's first signings when he took over in 2017 and has played over 101 games for the club.

The versatile centre also plays on the wing and has scored 26 tries, including five in the Premiership this campaign.

He joined Bristol from Wasps and picked up the last of his caps for Samoa in 2020.

"Alapati has truly been a fantastic servant to the Bears and a leader for our culture and environment," said Lam.

"He has made an immense contribution on and off the field, laying the foundations for the next chapter of the Bears' journey.

"He can be proud of what he has achieved and the standards that he has set."