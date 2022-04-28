Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtney Lawes captained England during the Six Nations in the absence of Owen Farrell

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday, 29 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Courtney Lawes returns for Northampton Saints in Friday's Premiership match against Harlequins after making a swift recovery from a thumb injury.

Lawes comes into the back row two weeks after sustaining ligament damage in a Challenge Cup defeat by Gloucester.

Doubts had been cast over his fitness for England's July tour of Australia.

Harlequins have an unchanged backline, with Simon Kerrod, Wilco Louw and Tom Lawday coming into the pack for the clash between the play-off rivals.

Northampton, in fourth spot, have won nine of the last 10 home league games between the teams and enjoyed a fine comeback win against Bath last weekend.

New Zealand utility back Matt Proctor will play his 50th game for the club on the wing, while Fraser Dingwall returns from injury to start at outside centre in one of six changes to the starting side.

The other switches see James Grayson at fly-half, with an all-new front row featuring props Emmanuel Iyogun and Conor Carey either side of hooker Mike Haywood.

With the inclusion of South African duo Kerrod and Louw for Quins, who beat leaders Leicester last week, Joe Marler is not in the squad and Will Collier drops to the bench, along with flanker Luke Wallace.

Northampton: Furbank; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; Grayson, Mitchell; Iyogun, Haywood, Carey, Coles, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Augustus.

Replacements: Fish, Waller, Hill, Moon, Hinkley, James, Francis, Sleightholme.

Harlequins: Jones; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Kerrod, Walker, Louw, Symons, Tizard; Lewies, Lawday, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Musk, Garcia Botta, Collier, Chisholm, Wallace, Gjaltema, Allan, David.

Referee: Matthew Carley