Andrew (right) will take his tally of Pirates matches to 200 if he plays in both legs of their upcoming Championship Cup tie with Bedford, while Walker is closing in on 150 appearances

Long-serving Cornish Pirates props Jack Andrew and Marlen Walker have signed new deals with the Championship club.

Andrew, 31, first joined from Plymouth Albion nine years ago and has played 198 times for the club.

He has featured in 21 matches this season, scoring a try in a 52-17 win over Nottingham in January, and has signed a one-year contract.

Walker, 33, has also signed a one-year deal and has been with the club since January 2015, playing 147 times.

"It is fantastic news that someone with Jack's experience has signed for us again," said Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.

"Jack knows the Pirates way, the Pirates culture, and has been a huge force for the club both on and off the pitch. We are delighted to see him here for another year.

"To have Marlen with us next season is excellent news. He has proved himself a truly talented front-rower and is also someone who is a pleasure to work with," added Paver.

"Marlen has vast experience, and he doesn't hold back from sharing that with the young guys coming through, which is invaluable."

Hartpury hooker Crane is first new signing

Meanwhile the club have signed Hartpury hooker Will Crane on a 12-month deal.

The 28-year-old scored against the Pirates when Hartpury beat them 37-18 last September.

A former England Students player Crane has been at Hartpury for five years and played once for Gloucester against Exeter in the Premiership during the Covid-19 interrupted 2019-20 season.

"Will is an experienced Championship player who has been an amazing contributor for Hartpury but is now looking to make that next step into a fulltime environment," Paver said.

"His decision is one that fits nicely for him, and for us, and although he will miss Hartpury and they will miss him, we are looking forward to introducing him into our squad."