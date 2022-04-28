Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Curry returns, along with brother Tom, to the Sale squad

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 29 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks have Ben and Tom Curry available after injury, with the former starting in the back row and the latter ready from the bench.

Rohan Janse Van Rensburg, JP du Preez, Rob du Preez and Jack Metcalf also come into Alex Sanderson's side.

Newcastle's Argentine centre Matias Orlando celebrates his new two-year deal with a place in the starting XV.

Adam Radwan, Alex Tait, Ben Stevenson, Gary Graham and Richard Palfreman also come into Dean Richards' line-up.

After finishing third last season, Sale have been unable to match the domestic highs this term and currently sit ninth but are still among the challengers for a top-half finish.

They have been impressive in Europe though, with the prospect of a trip to Paris to face Racing 92 in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup next week.

Falcons are without jeopardy given the lack of relegation but want to finish the season strongly with two rounds to go.

Sale: L. James; Roebuck, S. James, Van Rensburg, Metcalf; R. Du Preez, De Klerk (capt); Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert, Wiese, JP. Du Preez, JL. Du Preez, B. Curry, D. Du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, McIntyre, Jones, Postlethwaite, T. Curry, Warr, Doherty, Hammersley.

Newcastle: Tait; Radwan, Stevenson, Orlando, Carreras; Hodgson, Nordli-Kelemeti; Davison, McGuigan, Palframan, Van der Walt, Robinson, G. Graham, Welch (capt), Chick.

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Tampin, Merrick, Fearns, Blackett, Haydon-Wood, Burrell.