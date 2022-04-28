Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Mairi McDonald (left) is one of three changes on the Scotland bench

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date : Saturday, 30 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Head coach Bryan Easson has picked the same Scotland side which lost to Italy to face Ireland in their final Six Nation's match.

Scotland have lost four from four so far and are aiming to avoid the wooden spoon in Belfast.

There are three changes on the bench as centre Emma Orr, scrum-half Mairi McDonald, and back-row Eva Donaldson come into the matchday squad.

"We've had a very honest review this week," Easson said.

"Our training sessions have focussed on getting the details right and trying to piece together the positive aspects of our recent performances.

"I felt the players performed well in the first half against Italy and this is another chance for that group to put the second-half wrongs to right at the Kingspan Stadium this Saturday."

Ireland - who have won one of their four games - make three changes from the defeat by England.

Lock Sam Monaghan returns from injury and Nikki Caughey replaces the injured Nicole Cronin at fly-half.

Full-back Vicky Irwin will make her international debut in the absence of the injured Eimear Considine.

Ireland: Irwin; Doyle, Naoupu, Breen, Scuffil-McCabe; Caughey, Dane; Djougang, Jones, Haney, Fryday (capt), Monaghan, Wall, McMahon, O'Connor.

Replacements:Hooban, Pearse, O'Dwyer, McDermott, Moore, Og O'Leary, Hughes, Claffey.

Scotland: Rollie; Lloyd, Thomson, Nelson, Campbell, Law, Mattinson; Wright, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, Bonar, Malcolm, McLachlan, Gallagher.

Replacements: Rettie, Bartlett, Dougan, McMillan, Donaldson, McDonald, Orr, Gaffney.