Guy Thompson's last tries in a Jersey shirt came against Ampthill in October

Jersey Reds' former Leicester and Wasps back-rower Guy Thompson is to retire at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old played almost 100 games for Wasps between 2013 and 2018 before moving to Leicester, where he featured 33 times in a two-year spell.

Thompson is in his second stint at Jersey, having re-joined last summer after a season at Ealing.

His first spell at St Peter from 2011 to 2013 saw him help the islanders win promotion to the Championship.

"It's been one hell of a journey but after 13 professional seasons, it's finally time to retire," Thompson wrote on Instagram.

"I feel so lucky and privileged to have had the opportunities I had with the teams I represented, and the team-mates that became family.

"I've played with some great players but, more importantly, some great people. The support I've had from family, friends and supporters, on and off the field, is humbling and something I will never forget.

"Jersey has always held a special place in my heart. It's a place I call home and where I will be staying to start the next exciting chapter.

"But first, we've got a huge opportunity to win some silverware this season, so the work hasn't stopped yet."