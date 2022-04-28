Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

James Beal paved the way for Cardiff with a try in each half

Cardiff secured the Indigo Group Premiership title with a 31-12 win over Merthyr at the Arms Park on Thursday.

Anything other than a bonus-point win would have given Newport a chance to win the title in their final league game at Carmarthen on Sunday.

But two tries from James Beal, with Cameron Winnett, Alun Rees and Mason Grady also crossing sealed the crown for Cardiff.

Newport had held a 12-point lead at one point but have seen that overhauled.