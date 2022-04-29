Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons academy product Joe Davies made his first senior appearance in 2013

URC: Zebre v Dragons Venue: Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 30 April Time: 15:05 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand .

Wales back rower Taine Basham returns to the Dragons starting XV for Saturday's trip to Zebre.

Basham was a replacement in last weekend's loss to Scarlets and comes in for the injured Aaron Wainwright.

Joe Davies will play his 100th game for the region in the second row, while Will Rowlands misses out with a shoulder injury.

Zebre are bottom of the United Rugby Championship with Dragons one place above them.

The Italian side have not won a game since beating Dragons in Parma in February 2021.

Dragons' only victory in any competition since early October was 38-27 at Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship earlier this month.

Dragons have made two other starting changes from last weekend.

Rhodri Williams comes in at scrum-half in place of Gonzalo Bertranou, while Chris Coleman replaces the injured Leon Brown at prop.

Wales hooker Elliot Dee also drops out of the squad after picking up a knock against Scarlets.

Dragons Director of Rugby, Dean Ryan said: "We're looking forward to the fixture in Italy and know we need to improve on last weekend to get the right result.

"We were disappointed with our error rate against Scarlets and, when we got into the lead, we were not good enough to close out the game.

"We know that Zebre will look to pressure us at the drive. We know what is coming and have got to perform better to get the result we all want."

Zebre: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Rio Dyer, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser, Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams; Aki Seiuli, Taylor Davies, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Ben Carter, Harri Keddie (capt), Ben Fry, Taine Basham.

Replacements: James Benjamin, Josh Reynolds, Mesake Doge, Huw Taylor, Lennon Greggains, Lewis Jones, Will Reed, Josh Lewis.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistants: Riccardo Angelucci & Dario Merli (FIR)

TMO: Stefano Roscini (FIR)