Burns missed Ulster's defeat by Munster having sustained a head injury against Toulouse

United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh v Ulster Venue: The DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 30 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Billy Burns has recovered from the head injury that kept him out of Ulster's loss to Munster and returns to the side for their trip to Edinburgh.

Michael Lowry moves back to full-back as Nathan Doak replaces John Cooney at scrum-half.

Marcus Rea and Duane Vermeulen are returned to the back row with Gareth Milasinovich and Kieran Treadwell also brought into the pack.

Ulster are out to stop a three-game losing run in the competition.

Recent defeats have seen the northern province slide to fifth in the table with two regular season matches remaining.

Edinburgh sit just two points behind Ulster going into Saturday's game, and harbour hopes of breaking into the top four and securing a home quarter-final.

The return of Burns sees Lowry move back to 15 having struggled to make an impact in what was his first start at fly-half of the season as the province slumped to a home defeat by rivals Munster.

Stewart Moore drops to the bench alongside Cooney, while Marcus Rea replaces brother Matty in the back row.

South African World Cup winner Vermeulen also returns having missed the Munster loss while Ireland international Treadwell is preferred to Alan O'Connor in the second row.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, McIlroy; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Herring, Milasinovich, Treadwell, Henderson; Marcus Rea, Timoney, Vermeuelen.

Replacements: Roberts, O'Sullivan, Kane, O'Connor, Matty Rea, Cooney, S Moore, Lyttle.