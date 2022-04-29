Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ellis Genge will rejoin Bristol from Leicester at the end of the season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on local BBC radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester Tigers captain Ellis Genge, Dan Cole and Julian Montoya return to the front row for the Premiership leaders against Bristol Bears.

Chris Ashton also returns to the Tigers starting line-up on the wing.

Bristol lock Joe Joyce is set to make his 150th appearance for the club, while fellow Bear and ex-Tigers hooker Harry Thacker is poised to play his 100th Premiership game.

Charles Piutau returns from a groin injury at full-back.

Since the Bears beat Leicester at Mattioli Woods Welford Road last June, the Tigers have won all 15 matches across all competitions at their home ground.

Leicester, who were last week beaten by Harlequins, are four points clear at the top of the table with three games remaining.

Bristol are 39 points behind Tigers in 10th spot.

The game will be an emotional one for the home side as the club pays tribute to former captain Tom Youngs, who this week announced his retirement from professional rugby.

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Ashton, Moroni, Porter, Potter; Ford, Youngs; Genge, Montoya, Cole ; Wells, Green; Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Whitcombe, Heyes, Snyman, Robinson, Wigglesworth, Burns, Nadolo.

Bristol Bears: Piutau; Fricker, Bates, O'Conor, Purdy; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa; Joyce, Vui; Luatua, Jeffries, Harding.

Replacements: Capon, Benz-Salomon, Armstrong, Hawkins, Thomas, Uren, Lloyd, Leiua.

Referee: Karl Dickson.