England number eight Billy Vunipola has been picked to make his 150th appearance for Saracens

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 30 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors make several changes following their midweek Premiership Cup semi-final win at Gloucester.

Scotland and Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe is now out with a slight Achilles tendon issue but Warriors have England loose forward Matt Kvesic fit for his first appearance in seven weeks.

Saracens make three changes to the side that started last weekend's 38-22 home win over Exeter Chiefs.

Flanker Andy Christie, winger Rotimi Segun and full-back Max Malins return.

England international Malins comes in for Alex Goode after recovering from a foot injury, while Segun replaces Alex Lewington and Christie comes in for Theo McFarland.

Warriors captain Ted Hill, who started at number eight in the defeat at Wasps last week, moves to openside flanker to accommodate the return of Kvesic, who has been out with an ankle injury since Warriors beat Exeter on 12 March.

Scotland and Lions international Rory Sutherland comes in at loosehead prop, Fin Smith and Gareth Simpson return as the half-back pairing, Noah Heward stays at full-back after coming back from a head injury in Wednesday's 39-25 win at Gloucester and Tom Howe, who scored one of the six midweek tries, starts on the left wing.

Second-placed Saracens, who begin the day four points behind leaders Leicester, are on their best run in four seasons after winning their last five Premiership games - but Sixways has not always been their happiest hunting ground, having lost on five of their 10 Premiership visits.

Worcester start the day in 12th, just a point above bottom club Bath, and in danger of dropping to the foot of the table with just one more league game to go as the Blue, Black and Whites have a game in hand.

The two bottom clubs are due to meet at Sixways on Saturday 4 June - a five-week break between league games, although Worcester do now have their Premiership Cup final with London Irish at Brentford to think about on Tuesday 17 May.

Worcester boss Steve Diamond:

"Saracens are a very well-drilled team. They stick to their processes really well and go through them.

"They have some world-class players that make a difference. And we have to hope that they are not at their best for us to stand a chance.

"Only three weeks ago we were being accused of not being able to put a team out. We've now managed to put a team out midweek and another team out 72 hours later so there will be some tired bodies."

Saracens forward Billy Vunipola:

"It's a massive honour for me to bring up 150 games.

"We've had some incredible moments together as a group.

"We're as motivated as ever to create even more in the coming years."

Warriors: Heward; Humphreys, O Morris, Venter, Howe; Smith, Simpson; Sutherland, Annett, Judge, Batley, G Kitchener, Hatherell, 7 Hill (capt), Kvesic.

Replacements: Miller, Waller, McCallum, A Kitchener, Lewis, Chudley, Searle, Beck.

Saracens: Malins; Segun, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Davies; Mawi, George, Koch, Isiekwe, McFarland, Christie, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Barrington, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Wray, Van Zyl, Manu Vunipola, Taylor.

