Harrison Keddie (Dragons), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Josh Turnbull (Cardiff), Ryan Elias (Scarlets) at this season's United Rugby Championship (URC) launch

Ospreys chief executive Nick Garcia says Welsh rugby needs a long-term plan to be implemented this summer.

Welsh rugby has endured a dreadful season with the national side only winning one game in the Six Nations.

The regions have struggled in Europe and the first season of the United Rugby Championship.

"I am keen to get a plan nailed this summer so next season we can go in with a clear direction going forward," said Garcia.

Wales lost to Italy in the Six Nations, where they finished fifth, while the four regions failed to win in European competition and are currently languishing in the bottom half of the league.

Garcia sits on the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) along with representatives from the other three regions and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The PRB runs the professional game in Wales and Garcia knows a long-term plan needs to be established.

"That's almost the most important thing on our to do list right now," Garcia told Radio Wales Sport.

"There are some smart people in the room to figure it out and working with Simon Muderack, David Buttress, Alun Jones and Steve Phillips and all those guys, we need to focus on getting that plan out.

"I have only been in here five minutes but it's worth taking the time to do it properly because the legacy will run for generations if we get it right.

"If we don't get it right, we will be back here with the same problems in two years' time.

"There is no secret the governance of the game at all levels, and it's well talked about in Wales, is a challenge right now and we can resolve that.

"We are working hard with chairs of the other regions and WRU, spending a lot of time, and we are making progress.

"There is no scenario where you are going to drop in some other country's model into Welsh rugby because it has its own ecosystem and structure.

"You have to get the right model for Welsh rugby and that's why it takes a bit of time."

Ospreys announced former Manchester City executive Nick Garcia as their new chief executive in March 2021

Garcia has been at Ospreys for just over a year, after coming into the region from Manchester City.

"I will admit I have been surprised how political [Welsh rugby] it is," said Garcia.

"It's driven by a passion and deep love of the game and that is important, but we have to evolve that into an understanding these are business."

Meanwhile, Ospreys' owners Y11 Sport & Media have this week announced the acquisition of a 25% stake investment in New Zealand provincial side Hurricanes.

"It definitely does not affect Ospreys," said Garcia.

"That plan has not changed one iota and it's important our supporters understand that.

"What the Hurricanes shows is our commitment and belief in the professional club game in rugby."