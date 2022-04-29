Close menu

Danny Cipriani: Former England fly-half to leave Bath at end of season

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani
Danny Cipriani's final England cap came in a 25-10 win over South Africa during the summer tour of 2018

Former England fly-half Danny Cipriani is to leave Bath at the end of the season to join an overseas club.

The 34-year-old played has 14 times for the club this season with eight starts.

The ex-Sale, Wasps and Melbourne Rebels player joined Bath in March 2021 after leaving Gloucester in December 2020.

He won 16 England caps in a career that had controversial moments such as being hit by a bus on a team night out and being fined after admitting an assault during a pre-season tour to Jersey.

Bath announced the signing of Northampton fly-half Piers Francis on Thursday and also have highly rated homegrown fly-half Orlando Bailey under contract for next season.

View more on instagram

"My last couple games in England are fast arriving" he posted on Instagram.external-link

"I've decided to move on to experience a new country and make great memories with my family.

"Over the years I've accrued some amazing loyal supporters. I'm grateful. From the bottom of my heart. Thank you."

Top Stories

Featured