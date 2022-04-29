Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott van Breda's two tries were crucial as Jersey came away from Hartpury with a draw

Jersey Reds ensured a winner-takes-all second leg in their Championship Cup quarter-final after a 19-19 draw at Hartpury in the first leg.

Brendan Cope's fifth-minute try was cancelled out by Alex Forrester 10 minutes later before Scott van Breda scored twice to make it 19-7.

But George Simpson's 35th-minute try made it 19-12 at the break.

James Williams went in from close range with 25 minutes to go to level the scores before next week's second leg.

Jersey had pressure on the Hartpury line in the closing moments but could not break through to leave the quarter-final delicately poised ahead of next Friday's return leg on the island.