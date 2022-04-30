Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Siwan Lillicrap moved from number eight to the second row for the Italy game

Siwan Lillicrap admits she had "nothing in the tank" as Wales ended their Six Nations with defeat to Italy.

The skipper was taken off at half-time and revealed after the game she had been struck by a sickness bug overnight.

"I have been unwell for the last 16 hours, so I was running on empty essentially," she said.

"It was the hardest 40 minutes I have ever played, you feel like all the energy has been sapped out of you."

Lillicrap added: "Mentally it is tough, you want to give so much more, but it is physically impossible."

Despite her ill-health and the disappointment of their defeat, Lillicrap said she was proud of Wales' first campaign as a professional outfit.

They secured third place, their best position in the Six Nations since 2009.

"I think it has gone really well, if you had said to us at the start of the campaign we would finish third, we would have bitten your hands off," added Lillicrap.

"We have had two tough years where we did not have any wins, we were bottom of the table, the wooden spoon.

"So it is credit to the full squad for showing the fight and determination to make progress.

"I have got to credit the coaches and management on that as well, they have installed belief and a game plan in us, and are driving the standards."