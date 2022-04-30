Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 29-30 April, 2022

Indigo Group Premiership

Llandovery 29 - 30 Bridgend

RGC 21 - 30 Aberavon

Admiral National Championship

Beddau 26 - 35 Tata Steel

Cardiff Met 21 - 39 Pontypool

Maesteg Quins 14 - 24 Bargoed

Ystalyfera P - P Ystrad Rhondda

WRU Plate Final

Penallta v Treorchy (17.30 BST)

WRU Bowl Final

Bryncethin 24 - 32 Llanharan

WRU Shield Final

Tonna 52 - 19 Crumlin

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brecon P - P Blaenavon

Newbridge 36 - 7 Risca

Division 1 East Central

Rhiwbina P - P St Josephs

Division 1 North

Pwllheli P - P Dinbych

Ruthin P - P Dolgellau

Division 1 West Central

Bonymaen 66 - 5 Bridgend Athletic

Brynamman 39 - 62 Ammanford

Kenfig Hill 50 - 24 Glynneath

Division 1 West

Felinfoel P - P Aberystwyth

Newcastle Emlyn 66 - 0 Penclawdd

Yr Hendy 14 - 25 Llangennech

Division 2 East

Newport HSOB P - P Abergavenny

Pill Harriers 22 - 22 Croesyceiliog

Ynysddu P - P Talywain

Division 2 North

Newtown P - P Abergele

Division 2 West

Fishguard P - P Milford Haven

Kidwelly 22 - 25 Burry Port

Division 3 East A

Garndiffaith P - P Rhymney

Tredegar Ironsides 8 - 17 RTB Ebbw Vale

Usk P - P Abertysswg

Division 3 North

Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Wrexham II

Division 3 West Central A

Bryncoch 14 - 33 Aberavon Green Stars

Nantymoel P - P Cwmllynfell

Vardre P - P Baglan

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 29 - 0 Llanybydder

Neyland 13 - 21 Lampeter Town

Division 3 East B

Fleur de Lys 22 - 24 Bedwellty

Division 3 East Central B

Hirwaun 12 - 21 Llandaff North

Wattstown P - P Gwernyfed

Division 3 West Central B

Cefn Cribwr P - P Penlan

Crynant P - P Glyncorrwg

Division 3 West B

Betws 12 - 38 Furnace United

Llangadog P - P Penygroes

Trimsaran 29 - 27 Llandeilo

Division 3 West Central C

Cwmgwrach 24 - 41 Cwmtwrch

Fall Bay 6 - 21 Pontycymmer

Pontyates 5 - 70 South Gower

Rhigos P - P Pantyffynnon

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured