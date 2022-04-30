Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Channon scored a 17th try this season in his final game before retirement

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle described his side's 38-37 win over Bedford in the Championship Cup quarter-finals as a "weird game".

Matt Bolwell's last-gasp try and Arwel Robson's conversion saw the Pirates take a one-point lead into the second leg of the tie at Bedford next week.

The Pirates led 14-3 after 20 minutes but trailed 21-24 at half time.

They were 37-21 down with 20 minutes to go before Syd Blackmore, Carwyn Penny and Bolwell went over for the win.

"What a weird game, I can't describe that second half to be honest," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

Tom Channon - making his final appearance for the club - opened the scoring early on before Nicolas De Battista and Tommy Wyatt went over either side of a try for Bedford's Jordan Onojaife.

But a penalty and late tries for Alex Day and Matt Worley put Bedford ahead at the break before Joey Conway's and two Will Maisey penalties put them 16 points up.

However, the Pirates' late fightback set up an exciting second leg next weekend.

"I think we got a little bit carried away about chasing the wide space when evidently we were making big grounds in midfield and causing issues for their midfield," added Cattle.

"But second half Bedford in fairness had some smart strike plays."