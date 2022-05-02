Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bill Sweeney, pictured with England men's head coach Eddie Jones (left), became RFU chief in 2019

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney is being treated in hospital for a pulmonary embolism.

Sweeney was admitted with the condition - a blocked blood vessel in the lungs - on Friday and an RFU statement said he "is expected to make a full recovery and return to work".

"He is in good spirits and is being well looked after," the union added.

Sweeney will recover "for the next few weeks" with the RFU executive team taking charge during his absence.

Formerly the British Olympic Association's chief executive for almost six years, Sweeney took over at English rugby union's governing body in May 2019.

"Bill would like to convey his strongest possible appreciation for the NHS who perform such incredible work," the RFU statement concluded.