Ollie Chessum joined Leicester in 2020 and made his England debut in the 2022 Six Nations

Leicester Tigers forward Ollie Chessum says it is an "exciting prospect" that the club's young players can get better as they prepare for their Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster.

Chessum is part of a young team who have secured a home Premiership semi-final and a good run in the European competition.

The 21-year-old said his team-mates are keen to learn to improve.

"Freddie Steward, George Martin, Dan Kelly, the list goes on," Chessum said.

"You only have to look at the Six Nations this year. Nic Dolly was in there, Joe Heyes, myself, Freddie. We have so many young lads here that still have so much more to give. So much more to develop.

"It's a scary thought for other people. We're here to learn. We come in every day and we want to get better. I'm a long way off the finished article. At 21 we have so much to learn. It's an exciting prospect for all of us."

It has not just been a good season for the Tigers as Chessum has reached some personal goals. The second row, who can also play in the back row, won his first cap for England against Italy in the 2022 Six Nations.

"This time last year I played eight times for Tigers and now I've played around 25 games," he added.

"The personal milestone for me was to kick on and play more first-team games. I never really thought about the international stuff. That was a shock to me as it was everyone. So far it's been a good season for me. But we (Leicester) haven't won anything yet. That's the next step."