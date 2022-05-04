Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Owen Watkin scored during the 13-try thriller between Ospreys and Scarlets at the weekend

Ospreys centre Owen Watkin admits his international career has endured a rollercoaster of a year.

The 25-year-old was left out of Wayne Pivac's 2021 summer and autumn squads before retuning to the side for the 2022 Six Nations.

"When you get the call you think you are potentially done," said Watkin.

"But it shows if you work hard, perform and deliver what they want, you will get your opportunity again."

Watkin started all but one game of this year's Six Nations and hopes his good club form will put him in contention for Wales' three Test series in South Africa in July.

"I'm hoping to be picked," he said.

"There has been a lot of work that has gone into my game and a lot of work-ons, but I think I have delivered what has been asked of me, and I think I am not going too bad at the minute."

After Wales finished a disappointing fifth in the Six Nations, Watkin believes Wales has the character to bounce back against the Springboks.

"That Six Nations is gone now and the focus is on the summer tour.

"It will be a different test in South Africa, they are a big, physical team. It is going to be a tough three or four weeks out there, but I think we have a squad that can go out there, perform and produce results."

Owen Watkin takes on Antoine Dupont of France in the 2022 Six Nations

Watkin admits competition in Wales' midfield is strong, with plenty of boys "putting their hand up for the jersey".

"Jonny [Williams] is a good player, he is very strong and carries hard, then you have got the likes of Foxy [Jonathan Davies] whose experience is unbelievable and understands the game very well," he said.

"Obviously George [North] is coming back fit and you have got people like Willis [Halaholo] and Nick Tompkins.

"It is good for us all who are competing."

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said Watkin is a "big player" for them.

"I think getting him back in the 12 shirt has certainly helped that, he feels very comfortable there and having an impact from a carrying point of view has given him a lot of confidence.

"There is no surprise to me if you get players in positions they like, and they get to do the things they love doing and are good at, which are often the same things, you get a good performance.

"He performed very well for us at the weekend."