George North was a first-half replacement for Mat Protheroe against Scarlets last weekend

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Dragons Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Sunday, 8 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales medium wave and digital radio in south west and east Wales, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport online. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

George North will make his first start in more than a year after being named at centre by Ospreys against Dragons in the United Rugby Championship.

North came on as a replacement in the 54-36 win over Scarlets having recovered from a serious knee injury.

Michael Collins switches to full-back with prop Nicky Smith starting.

Fly-half Will Reed will make his Dragons starting debut having been preferred to Sam Davies who was shown a yellow card in the defeat to Zebre.

Reed will link up with Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou, while Josh Lewis replaces the injured Jack Dixon at centre.

Ollie Griffiths returns at number eight with Taine Basham switching to flanker, but Dragons are without Wales forwards Aaron Wainwright, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Ross Moriarty and Elliot Dee.

This rearranged URC game was originally due to be played on 26 December but was postponed because Ospreys had 18 cases of Covid-19.

The match will be played to the backdrop of a turbulent week in Welsh rugby with a report commissioned suggesting a region should be cut.

Ospreys require a bonus-point win in this game and in their other remaining fixture - at home to Bulls Friday, 20 May - to guarantee they finish as the highest placed Welsh side and secure a Heineken Champions Cup place for next season.

Ospreys have won their last two URC fixtures - against Cardiff and Scarlets - and have won their last five at home.

Their only defeat to a fellow Welsh region this season was 19-22 at Scarlets on New Year's Day.

Dragons are hoping to bounce back from the 23-18 defeat against bottom side Zebre in Italy.

Dean Ryan's side have only two wins in the league this season but both were secured on the road, at Connacht and Scarlets.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "The Dragons are always competitive and a tough team to play against. They have a lot of good players, especially around the contact aspects of the game, and a very strong back row.

"They always contest the ball hard and you saw that facet of their game with the performance away to the Scarlets. The nature of that performance showed if they get their tails up how tough they can be.

"The Dragons will be smarting from last week as well and Welsh derbies create real positive tension for sides to perform well. So, this is about us matching their threat and it's a massive challenge for us."

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said: "We are expecting a fully loaded Ospreys team and power. You could see that in the way they played against the Scarlets.

"The timing of players returning for them is probably the opposite end of the spectrum to us, with the likes of George North and Alun Wyn Jones giving them that experience.

"They come into the game with lots of momentum and lots of people on deck, and they will want to close out the season competitively.

"For us, it's a derby game and we are looking to get the balance right, with those that are developing while also looking forward and the direction we are going in."

Ospreys: Collins; Cuthbert, North, Watkin, Giles; Anscombe, Webb (capt); Smith, Lake, Francis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, W Griffiths, J Morgan, M Morris.

Replacements: Parry, G Thomas, Botha, Davies, Lydiate, Morgan-Williams, Myler, L Morgan.

Dragons: J Williams; Dyer, Warren, J Lewis, Rosser; Reed, Bertranou; Seiuli, T Davies, Coleman, J Davies, Carter, Keddie (capt), Basham, Griffiths.

Replacements: Benjamin, Reynolds, Doge, Taylor, Fry, L Jones, S Davies, Holmes.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

Assistant Referees: Gareth Newman & Jason Bessant (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU).