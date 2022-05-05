Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Irne Herbst has spent five seasons at Italian club Benetton

Harlequins have signed second row Irne Herbst from Italian side Benetton for next season.

The 29-year-old South African has spent the last five years with the United Rugby Championship club.

"I'm delighted to have signed with Harlequins," he told the club's website external-link .

"To join such a prestigious team within English rugby and the current Premiership champions is a fantastic opportunity."

Quins are third in the Premiership and need one win from their final two games, against Gloucester or Exeter, to guarantee a place in the end-of-season play-offs.