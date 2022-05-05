Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales hooker Carys Phillips celebrates scoring a try against Canada in the 2021 autumn internationals

Wales women will travel to Canada this summer as part of their Rugby World Cup preparations.

They will take part in a week's training camp before taking on the Canucks in Halifax on 27 August.

Wales finished third in the recent Six Nations, their best finish in the tournament since 2009.

"A Test match against Canada, who are currently third in the world, will be a huge help," said Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham.

"It really is a case of challenging ourselves to raise the bar by playing the best sides in the world.

"We feel a training camp away from home, adapting to time zones and a different training environment will help us adjust to New Zealand when we arrive in September."

A warm-up game against England is also in the pipeline.

Wales begin their World Cup against Scotland on 9 October, before taking on the hosts and Australia.

Cunningham wants to keep making strides over the summer, saying: "We are already excited to get started on our World Cup preparations and being able to build on our progress so far this season.

"We were all disappointed not to finish with a win over Italy but there are a number of positives to take from the last few months.

"Our improved fitness proved key in our late wins over Ireland and Scotland and also our comeback against Italy, which provided a losing bonus point.

"Not only that but our whole squad played a crucial role. We increased our strength in depth this year, we are no longer relying on our starting XV."

Wales played Canada in the 2021 autumn series in Cardiff and the visitors produced a second-half comeback to win the game 24-7 and deny Wales what would have been a major scalp.