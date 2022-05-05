Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mark Tainton took over as chief executive of Bristol Bears in 2019

Bristol legend Mark Tainton will step down from his role as chief executive at the end of the season for "personal reasons".

The former fly-half is the Bears' all-time leading point scorer.

Tainton represented the club as a player, head coach, chief operating officer and CEO in a career spanning four decades.

He said it now felt like the "right time to move on".

"I'm looking forward to spending time with my wife Catherine and I'm excited about exploring different opportunities both inside and outside of the game," he told the club website.

"As a proud Bristolian, Bears will always remain close to my heart, and I wish the club every success going forward."

Tainton oversaw Bristol's return to the Premiership in 2018, as well as their rebranding as Bristol Bears.

Chairman Chris Booy said: "Mark has been a tremendous servant to the club.

"Aside from his excellent playing and coaching career he has steered the club through an incredible five years of growth and the last two years of a global pandemic, which had a huge impact on the club and professional sport.

"I'd personally like to thank Mark for all he has done for the club, over so many years, and the club wishes him the very best for his next endeavours."