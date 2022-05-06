Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chessum won his first England cap in February's Six Nations win over Italy

Heineken Champions Cup: Leicester v Leinster Date: Saturday 7 May Kick-off: 17:30 BST Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online with live text commentary

Ollie Chessum returns at lock as Leicester make one change to their starting line-up for the Champions Cup quarter-final meeting with four-time winners Leinster.

Chessum had been banned for a high tackle in the win over Clermont Auvergne in the previous round.

Ben Youngs and George Ford form an experienced half-back pairing.

James Ryan replaces Josh Murphy in Leinster's only change from the 56-20 last-16 second-leg win over Connacht.

Lock Ryan will be playing his first match since being forced off with a head injury in Ireland's Six Nations win over England on 12 March.

Leinster's starting line-up features 10 of the 15 which began Ireland's Triple Crown-clinching win over Scotland.

Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose and James Lowe started against the Scots, as did captain Johnny Sexton and half-back partner Jamison Gibson-Park.

Of Leinster's pack, hooker Ronan Kelleher and prop Tadhg Furlong played in the Triple Crown game along with back-row trio Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Like Ryan, loosehead prop Andrew Porter will start at Welford Road after missing the Scotland game because of injury, while the Leinster team also includes British and Irish Lions centre Robbie Henshaw.

Leicester boast a clutch of internationals with England stars Ellis Genge and Freddie Steward joined by Springbok number eight Jasper Wiese in the starting line-up.

It is Leicester's first appearance in the last eight of Europe's premier club competition for six seasons.

In that campaign they eventually were knocked out in the semi-finals by Racing 92, who they could meet in this season's last four if the French side see off Sale.

Leinster, who reached the final on four occasions in the previous decade, lost their last two United Rugby Championship matches, but most of their senior players opted to miss the trip to South Africa with a play-off berth already secured.

Premiership leaders Leicester bounced back from a defeat by Harlequins with a convincing win over Bristol last time out.

What they said

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick: "Leinster are a very good side, with world-class players throughout their squad who have a great understanding of one another and the way they play.

"This is a group that have been together a long time, played a lot of rugby together for Leinster and, most of them, at international level with Ireland.

"It will be an incredible challenge, but what a great opportunity for us against a team of their quality and what a great test."

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster: "Leicester are probably international quality in every position in my opinion. It's not dissimilar from our team. They have got a lot of experienced players. It's going to be one of the special European games for sure."

Match stats

Leinster have won five of their last six quarter-final fixtures in the Champions Cup, including their most recent, beating Exeter 34-22.

Leicester have won three of their last four knockout stage fixtures in the Champions Cup after previously losing four in a row.

Leinster's James Lowe is the top try-scorer in the Champions Cup this season (8), while teammates Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne have made the joint most try assists this campaign.

Line-ups

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Ashton, Moroni, Porter, Potter; Ford, Youngs; Genge (capt), Montoya, Cole, Chessum, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Dolly, Whitcombe, Heyes, Wells, Martin, Wigglesworth, Burns, Nadolo.

Leinster: Keenan; J O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Molony, Ryan, Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Ala'Alatoa, McCarthy, Ruddock, McGrath, R Byrne, T O'Brien.