Rich Lane's first try for Bristol came against rivals Bath in March

Bedford full-back Rich Lane has agreed a two-year contract at Bristol after a successful loan spell.

Lane, 28, has scored one try in five games since joining in February.

"Rich has taken his opportunity with both hands and has embraced the Bears Way on and off the field," said Bristol director of rugby Pat lam.

"His performances show that he is a Premiership full-back with excellent game understanding and we are excited to have him with us full time."