Tom Curry returned to action in Sale Sharks' Premiership win over Newcastle on 29 April

Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Sale Sharks Date: Sunday 8 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Venue: La Defense Arena Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online with live text commentary

Tom Curry will make his first start since the Six Nations as Sale Sharks look to upset Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

The England flanker is the only forwards change from the side that beat Bristol Bears in the last round, as Cobus Wiese drops to the bench.

Robert Du Preez partners Manu Tuilagi in the centre with Alan MacGinty starting at fly-half.

Scotland number 10 Finn Russell will play opposite MacGinty for Racing 92.

Sale will be boosted by the return of England's Six Nations captain Curry, who returned to action against Newcastle in their last Premiership outing after recovering from a hamstring injury.

It will be the first meeting between the three-time runners up Racing 92 and Sale, who are chasing a place in the semi-final for the first time.

World Cup-winning South African duo Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager will start at scrum-half and second-row, with the Premiership side playing in their third Champions Cup quarter-final.

USA captain MacGinty has recovered from a knee injury to partner De Klerk at half-back, while winger Tom Roebuck will be looking to add to his four tries in this season's competition.

Racing are playing in their fifth consecutive Champions Cup last eight tie and they have won their last six games at home against English opposition.

As well as Russell, the French side have a clutch on internationals to call upon, including France's Gael Fickou and Camille Chat.

Match stats

Racing have won two of their previous five knockout games against English sides (L3), while Sale have lost both of their previous knockout ties against French opposition.

Sale have lost each of their last 10 Champions Cup away games in France.

Among players still in the competition, only Leicester's George Ford (60) has made more kicks from open play than Racing's Russell (50).

Line-ups

Racing 92: Spring; Thomas, Fickou, Chavancy, Imhoff; Russell, Le Garrec; Kolingar, Chat, Sa, Chouzenoux, Bresler, Lauret, Diallo, Tanga

Replacements: Baubigny, Ben Arous, Nyakane, Le Roux, Pesenti, Machenaud, Gibert, Vakatawa

Sale Sharks: James; Roebuck, R du Preez, Tuilagi, Hammersley; MacGinty, De Klerk; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert, Du Preez, De Jager, Ross, T Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Wiese, B Curry, Warr, James, Janse van Rensburg.

