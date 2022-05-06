Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ireland and Leinster's Johnny Sexton playing against England's George Ford in a Test match at Twickenham

Heineken Champions Cup: Leicester v Leinster Date: Saturday 7 May Kick-off: 17:30 BST Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online with live text commentary

Leicester Tigers fly-half George Ford says Johnny Sexton is "one of the best 10s in the world" as the pair prepare to face off in their teams' Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

"We have ultimate respect for a player like him, he makes them tick, he is their fulcrum," George told BBC Sport.

"But it is not about any individual and we will have to stop the whole team."

Leicester are in the last eight of Europe's premier club competition for the first time in six seasons.

Four-time winners Leinster have named a starting line-up containing 10 of the 15 players who began Ireland's Triple Crown-clinching win over Scotland in the final round of the Six Nations.

Ford says the territorial battle at Welford Road will be key.

"In any big game, the territorial battle and decisions in and around that are always massive. It will be no different against a brilliant team who are good in all areas of the field," he added.

"They have some guys that can manage the game brilliantly and some good kickers as well.

"When you come to this end of the season, in terms of motivation, we don't need too much, we understand the challenge ahead of us and we can't wait."

'You won't meet a better person'

Leicester and England stalwart Tom Youngs announced his immediate retirement from the game last week, and Ford said he was touched by the former hooker's speech before the Premiership win over Bristol Bears.

Youngs took the acclaim of the crowd and his team-mates at last weekend's win over Bristol

Youngs, 35, took indefinite leave from the club in October to care for his ill wife and last featured for Tigers in the Premiership last season.

"It was such an emotional day," said Ford.

"I have played with Tom for many years and you won't come across a better player, leader and person.

"He is part of an incredible family and to have him there to speak to us before the game is something I will never forget.

"What a special experience to be a part of."