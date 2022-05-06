Dean Richards: Newcastle Falcons director of rugby to step down at end of season
Dean Richards will step down as director of rugby at Newcastle Falcons at the end of this season, ending a 10-year stint at Kingston Park.
Richards, who will be succeeded by Dave Walder, returned to coaching at Falcons after a ban for his involvement in the 'bloodgate' saga while at Harlequins.
The 58-year-old guided the Falcons into the top four play-offs in 2017-18 and secured European Champions Cup rugby.
He will continue to work with the club in a part-time consultancy role.
More to follow.