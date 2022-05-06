Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dean Richards will step down as director of rugby at Newcastle Falcons at the end of this season, ending a 10-year stint at Kingston Park.

Richards, who will be succeeded by Dave Walder, returned to coaching at Falcons after a ban for his involvement in the 'bloodgate' saga while at Harlequins.

The 58-year-old guided the Falcons into the top four play-offs in 2017-18 and secured European Champions Cup rugby.

He will continue to work with the club in a part-time consultancy role.

More to follow.