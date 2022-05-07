Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter Chiefs recently won the Allianz Cup

Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins and Bristol Bears secured the final three Premier 15s semi-final places with a round of the regular season still to play.

It is the first time Exeter and Bristol have reached the play-offs.

Exeter hammered Saracens, who had already locked in a semi-final place, 54-12.

Wasps' defeat by Gloucester-Hartpury meant both Quins and the Bears also qualified, with the Londoners winning their meeting 43-26 in Bristol.

Chiefs were dominant in the first half against Saracens, heading into half-time leading 26-5 thanks to tries from Flo Robinson, Gabby Cantorna and Emily Tuttosi.

Four more tries followed in the second half and head coach Susie Appleby said: "I'm really delighted - I'm proud of the girls."

Defending champions Harlequins bagged a bonus point before half-time at Bristol's Ashton Gate.

Ellie Kildunne, Amy Cokayne and Heather Cowell dotted down with Bristol's Sarah Bern replying as Quins led 22-7 at the break.

Both sides scored three further tries apiece - Quins through Shaunagh Brown, Jess Breach and Cokayne, with Delaney Burns, Jasmine Joyce and Manon Johnes crossing for Bristol - as the game finished 43-26.

Wasps were beaten 36-7 by a dominant Gloucester-Hartpury.

The Cherry and Whites started the match well with two quickfire tries from Natasha Hunt and Neve Jones, Rachel Lund adding another before the break as they led 22-0.

It took just a minute for Gloucester to score in the second half through Ellie Underwood and although Ellie Boatman bagged a consolation score for Wasps, Gloucester's Emma Sing added a final try for the hosts.

The loss means that, with Harlequins defeating Bristol, Wasps cannot catch the top four on points and will miss out on the Premier 15s semi-finals for the first time.

Loughborough Lightning, who will also miss out on the semi-finals for the first time, lost 34-24 to Worcester Warriors, while Sale Sharks defeated DMP Durham Sharks 57-5 in a nine-try rout.