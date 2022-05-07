Close menu

Premier 15s: Exeter, Harlequins and Bristol reach semi-finals

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter Chiefs celebrating their Allianz Cup win
Exeter Chiefs recently won the Allianz Cup

Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins and Bristol Bears secured the final three Premier 15s semi-final places with a round of the regular season still to play.

It is the first time Exeter and Bristol have reached the play-offs.

Exeter hammered Saracens, who had already locked in a semi-final place, 54-12.

Wasps' defeat by Gloucester-Hartpury meant both Quins and the Bears also qualified, with the Londoners winning their meeting 43-26 in Bristol.

Chiefs were dominant in the first half against Saracens, heading into half-time leading 26-5 thanks to tries from Flo Robinson, Gabby Cantorna and Emily Tuttosi.

Four more tries followed in the second half and head coach Susie Appleby said: "I'm really delighted - I'm proud of the girls."

Defending champions Harlequins bagged a bonus point before half-time at Bristol's Ashton Gate.

Ellie Kildunne, Amy Cokayne and Heather Cowell dotted down with Bristol's Sarah Bern replying as Quins led 22-7 at the break.

Both sides scored three further tries apiece - Quins through Shaunagh Brown, Jess Breach and Cokayne, with Delaney Burns, Jasmine Joyce and Manon Johnes crossing for Bristol - as the game finished 43-26.

The Premier 15s table

Wasps were beaten 36-7 by a dominant Gloucester-Hartpury.

The Cherry and Whites started the match well with two quickfire tries from Natasha Hunt and Neve Jones, Rachel Lund adding another before the break as they led 22-0.

It took just a minute for Gloucester to score in the second half through Ellie Underwood and although Ellie Boatman bagged a consolation score for Wasps, Gloucester's Emma Sing added a final try for the hosts.

The loss means that, with Harlequins defeating Bristol, Wasps cannot catch the top four on points and will miss out on the Premier 15s semi-finals for the first time.

Loughborough Lightning, who will also miss out on the semi-finals for the first time, lost 34-24 to Worcester Warriors, while Sale Sharks defeated DMP Durham Sharks 57-5 in a nine-try rout.

Top Stories