Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tim Grey scored a try for Jersey shortly before being carried off with an ankle injury

Jersey Reds are waiting on news of potentially serious injuries to Tim Grey and James Elliott as they beat Hartpury 49-33 on aggregate to make the Championship Cup semi-finals.

James Elliott was forced off after 17 minutes before number eight James Grey was stretchered off with an ankle injury shortly before half-time.

Jersey overcame Sean O'Connor's red card to win 30-14 on Friday.

"It was a really tough physical fixture," said Reds coach Rob Webber.

"We don't quite know the extent of the injuries yet, we're waiting on scans and medical reports to come in.

"We'll just have to sit tight and keep our fingers crossed while we wait to find out.

"We just have to deal with it, we've got a good squad and we have had a good record of overcoming a bit of adversity with injuries this season, so hopefully we can do the same again."

Jersey led 12-7 at half-time thanks to tries by Eoghan Clarke and Grey before Dan Barnes went over shortly after the restart.

Brandan Cope kicked two penalties before Antonio Harris got Jersey's fourth try while Hartpury hit back a minute later with a consolation score for Charlie Foley.

"There's no easy games and as you get to the semi-final stage of the cup there's only good sides left in it," Webber told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Professional sport is about winning trophies, and that's what we want to do as a rugby club and we'll be absolutely delighted if we can progress to the final."