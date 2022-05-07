Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 7 May, 2022
Indigo Group Premiership
Merthyr 43 - 44 Aberavon
Admiral National Championship
Bargoed 36 - 0 Trebanos
Maesteg Quins P - P Ystalyfera
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brynmawr P - P Brecon
Penallta P - P Newbridge
Division 1 East Central
St Josephs P - P Treorchy
Division 1 North
Bala 20 - 10 COBRA
Division 1 West Central
Glynneath 20 - 17 Nantyffyllon
Division 1 West
Newcastle Emlyn P - P Whitland
Penclawdd 7 - 20 Gowerton
Division 2 West
Mumbles P - P Fishguard
Division 3 East A
Tredegar Ironsides P - P Garndiffaith
Division 3 West Central A
Cwmgors 0 - 34 Abercrave
Swansea Uplands P - P Nantymoel
Division 3 East B
Fleur de Lys P - P Chepstow
Division 3 East Central B
Wattstown 42 - 5 Llandaff North
Division 3 West B
Cefneithin P - P Penygroes
Division 3 East C
Bettws 65 - 19 Crumlin
Division 3 East Central C
Ferndale 8 - 14 Tref y Clawdd
Llandrindod Wells 24 - 31 Whitchurch
Division 3 West Central C
Cwmgwrach 12 - 64 Pontardawe