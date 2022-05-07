Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 7 May, 2022

Indigo Group Premiership

Merthyr 43 - 44 Aberavon

Admiral National Championship

Bargoed 36 - 0 Trebanos

Maesteg Quins P - P Ystalyfera

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brynmawr P - P Brecon

Penallta P - P Newbridge

Division 1 East Central

St Josephs P - P Treorchy

Division 1 North

Bala 20 - 10 COBRA

Division 1 West Central

Glynneath 20 - 17 Nantyffyllon

Division 1 West

Newcastle Emlyn P - P Whitland

Penclawdd 7 - 20 Gowerton

Division 2 West

Mumbles P - P Fishguard

Division 3 East A

Tredegar Ironsides P - P Garndiffaith

Division 3 West Central A

Cwmgors 0 - 34 Abercrave

Swansea Uplands P - P Nantymoel

Division 3 East B

Fleur de Lys P - P Chepstow

Division 3 East Central B

Wattstown 42 - 5 Llandaff North

Division 3 West B

Cefneithin P - P Penygroes

Division 3 East C

Bettws 65 - 19 Crumlin

Division 3 East Central C

Ferndale 8 - 14 Tref y Clawdd

Llandrindod Wells 24 - 31 Whitchurch

Division 3 West Central C

Cwmgwrach 12 - 64 Pontardawe

