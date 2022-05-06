Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: Toulouse beat Munster in penalty shootout after 24-24 draw

By Michael MorrowBBC Sport NI

From the section Rugby Unioncomments49

Toulouse celebrate
Thomas Ramos, Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont successfully converted all of Toulouse's penalties
Heineken Champions Cup: Munster v Toulouse
Munster (14) 24
Tries: Kendellen, Earls, Haley Cons: Carbery 3 Pen: Carbery
Toulouse (14) 24
Tries: Ntamack, Lebel 2 Cons: Ramos 3 Pen: Ramos
*Toulouse win 4-2 on penalties after extra time

Defending champions Toulouse advanced to the Champions Cup semi-finals with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Munster.

The tie had to be decided by place kicks after the sides finished level at 24-24 following 20 minutes of extra time.

Ben Healy (twice) and Conor Murray missed as Toulouse's kickers held their nerve to win the shootout 4-2.

They will meet either Leinster or Leicester in the last four.

Both sides had chances to win the game deep into extra time but Thomas Ramos and Healy pulled their drop-goals wide as 40,000 spectators inside Dublin's Aviva Stadium were treated to a contest that will live long in the memory.

Munster will rue the fact that they let slip a 10-point lead with 13 minutes of the original 80 to go, while five-time champions Toulouse once again were forced to find a late score to turn the game in their favour - just as they did in the last round against Ulster.

With both sides having scored three tries the shootout was the only way to settle the contest as each team nominated three kickers to take two shots at goal.

Toulouse trio Antoine Dupont, Romaine Ntamack and Ramos made their first four shots while only Murray with his first attempt and Joey Carbery could convert for Munster.

Classic plays out at Aviva Stadium

With musician Ed Sheeran holding two concerts at Thomond Park the tie was moved out of Munster to the Aviva, where fears of a diluted home advantage did not materialise as the teams came out to a raucous sea of red in south Dublin.

The Irish province rose to the occasion in typical fashion in frantic opening exchanges, with Peter O'Mahony winning a trademark penalty over the ball five metres from his own line as Toulouse exerted early pressure.

Five minutes later the volume inside the stadium rose to another level as Alex Kendellen rode a challenge and put his head down to surge over the line with the help of Jack O'Donoghue.

The Toulouse response was instant, with Pierre Fouyssac striding clear through the middle of the field before play was quickly shifted to Ntamack.

He initially spilled the ball, but the fly-half was able to recover with the help of a fortuitous bounce to score.

With both outfits fiercely competitive at the ruck, Toulouse began to take charge through dominance in the scrum.

Keith Earls scores Munster's second try against Toulouse
Keith Earls' try just before half-time saw the sides go into the break level

Having won a penalty on a Munster put-in, the next scrum set up a perfectly executed strike play which saw the ball moved quickly wide where Matthis Lebel was waiting to finish.

After a quick start Munster's momentum had been stifled and when Carbery sent a relatively straightforward penalty wide they were in danger of taking the edge off the stadium's lively atmosphere.

However, a second wind late in the half saw them go into the break level as some big forward carries created the opportunity for Carbery to float a long pass out to Earls to go over for the hosts' second.

Alongside O'Mahony and Kendellen in the back row O'Donoghue delivered another display to further his case for a place in the Ireland squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

It was the number eight who led a monstrous counter-ruck which offered Carbery the opportunity of another three points but again the fly-half was uncharacteristically wayward.

Munster's bright start to the second half was rewarded shortly after though, as Chris Farrell spotted a mismatch to break through Toulouse's defence and feed Mike Haley, who cut inside to finish.

The hosts were also finding more joy at the scrum with the introduction of John Ryan helping them fight back at the set-piece.

Matthis Lebel scores his second try
Matthis Lebel's 67th minute converted try cut Munster's lead to three

In their attempts to respond Toulouse only found themselves in a deeper hole as Rory Arnold was sent to the sin-bin for a tip tackle on Simon Zebo that was only not met with a red because the Munster back landed on his upper back as opposed to his head.

Carbery's penalty pushed the hosts' lead to 10 before Toulouse, restored to their full complement, found the spark they needed through Lebel who raced onto Peato Mauvaka's audacious offload before stepping Zebo and racing home.

Five minutes from time the Toulouse pack snaffled a scrum penalty inside the Munster 22 allowing Ramos to level with the boot and send an absorbing contest into 20 minutes of extra time and, ultimately, a rarely seen penalty shootout.

Munster: Haley; Earls, Farrell, De Allende, Zebo; Carbery, Murray; J Wycherley, Scannell, Archer, Kleyn, F Wycherley, O'Mahony, Kendellen, O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Barron, Loughman, Ryan, Jenkins, Aherne, Casey, Healy, Daly.

Toulouse: Ramos; Delibes, Fouyssac, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont; Neti, Marchand, Aldegheri, Arnold, Meafou, Elstadt, Flament, Cros.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Baille, Ainu'u, Tekori, Tolofua, Jelonch, Germain, Medard.

49 comments

  • Comment posted by fairplay2u, today at 19:18

    Hahahahaha class is permanent form is temporary. Well played Toulouse rightful winners against the Munster whingers who yet again got a real advantage in this semi venue.

    • Reply posted by lpogorman, today at 19:21

      lpogorman replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by 4QLabour, today at 19:08

    Cracking game, but still not sure about the penalties to finish. Would be better if one player was taken off every minute

  • Comment posted by bjreid, today at 19:07

    Even 10 years ago we would only have seen a game at that level of skill and inensity from the all blacks against the all blacks.That was a tremendous game of rugby.Thanks to both teams.

  • Comment posted by Gert Buster, today at 18:59

    Exciting stuff pity there had to be a loser. Both teams take a bow, top game !

  • Comment posted by Graychris, today at 18:58

    The early comments have said it all: a great game of rugby played in front of the best crowd in the world (and I am Welsh!). I was going to feel sorry for whoever lost. Hard luck, Munster!

    • Reply posted by StadeT, today at 19:02

      StadeT replied:
      I wish the stadium audiences in France would behave in the same way as the Irish this afternoon...

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 18:58

    Munster should have closed that out. Aimless kicking, missed drop goals, just lacked the composure they used to have in rog days,

    Some excellent players coming through though.

    • Reply posted by Guggles, today at 19:16

      Guggles replied:
      Ya reckon Rag…😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:53

    Tough way to go out on penalty kicks.

    As an England fan know all about that!

    Hard luck Munster but congrats Toulouse, they are a great side.

  • Comment posted by Valley Commando, today at 18:52

    Lets hope Toulouse win the final they deserve it as they are head and shoulders better than all others left in the comp and they play a better brand of rugby than the rest

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:05

      SD replied:
      Nonsense. If they win then fair enough but any of sides good enough and all play excellent rugby.

      This is top level rugby not Friday night URC....

  • Comment posted by Valley Commando, today at 18:49

    Well done Toulouse

  • Comment posted by StadeT, today at 18:46

    Respect to both teams. An intense, indecisive match... The penalty shootout is a cruel exercise. Bravo to Munster, great team, great public... I was impressed by the respect of the public during the penalty shoot-out. It's rare in sport and fans all over the world should take a lesson from this public. That's why we love rugby. A fight, values, respect.

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 18:29

    Not sure I like the way the game is decided, I would much prefer “golden” points.

    • Reply posted by Badger, today at 18:53

      Badger replied:
      I’m not sure we need rugby players doing that on the pitch. They can save that for the bar after the game.

  • Comment posted by Bomber, today at 18:29

    Brilliant game at the Aviva, and same again next week. I can see Leinster doing a number on Toulouse, but another great occasion looms in Dublin. The atmosphere is incredible. Huge credit to the Munster fans in the penalty shoot-out. Rugby as it should be.

  • Comment posted by Numbnuts, today at 18:21

    Great game. Well done Toulouse. Would like to think one of the English teams may progress but not much chance as Leicester are playing Ireland masquerading as a team called Leinster. Whilst the rugby is great this tournament is fundamentally flawed when French teams have unlimited budgets and an Irish team are effectively Ireland. English teams are seriously handicapped because of the salary cap.

    • Reply posted by BBCBlogger, today at 18:32

      BBCBlogger replied:
      Could be worse
      Could support one of the Welsh regions…

  • Comment posted by Roland F, today at 18:21

    As a Leinster fan am gutted for Munster. Toulouse have just edged out two Irish provinces so hopefully it’ll be third time lucky (if we win!)

    • Reply posted by Numbnuts, today at 18:24

      Numbnuts replied:
      Well if you don’t win with your team being the same, with the odd exception, as Ireland I’d be amazed.

  • Comment posted by Jim Lorien, today at 18:16

    Definitely was not going to be Ben Healy's day with the boot !

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 18:13

    Toulouse absolutely nailed on for the European Cup. Nothing even near them.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 18:15

      Andrew replied:
      I think only winning from a penalty shoot out shows the exact opposite

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 18:11

    Brilliant advert for Rugby... all made possible because both teams were equal and don't get screwed by a salary cap.

  • Comment posted by are you sure, today at 18:10

    Superb! Well done Toulouse!

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 18:09

    Brilliantly entertaining game of rugby! Just a query tho! Are referees going to the tmo everytime their not sure about something? I though tmo was for dangerous play and try disputes! So is it going to be tmo was that line out straight, tmo who collapsed that scrum, getting a bit silly now

    • Reply posted by Sportsfan200, today at 18:22

      Sportsfan200 replied:
      Actually, this is where VAR fails and TMO succeeds, they can check to see if the refs correct, and aren’t just allowed to check for foul play and tries/goals.

