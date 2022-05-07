Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nicolas De Battista's try helped the Pirates overcome Bedford on aggregate

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says "the rugby gods" were on their side as his team dramatically beat Bedford to reach the Championship Cup semi-finals.

Will Maisey's missed penalty in the final minute of extra time saw the Pirates win 33-32 at Goldington Road, and 71-69 on aggregate.

It means Pirates will travel to league winners Ealing in the semi-finals.

"I think the rugby gods were with us in that last two or three minutes," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The Pirates were 20-7 behind at half-time of normal time as Carwyn Penny's try was cancelled out by two Maisey penalties and two tries from Matt Worley.

Nicolas De Battista and Syd Blackmore put Pirates in front before Oli Stedman's try gave the hosts a 27-21 lead on the day.

Shae Tucker's 75th-minute try levelled the scores on aggregate, as Arwel Robson missed the Pirates' conversion, and sent the game into extra time.

Tucker got a second in the eighth minute of extra time before Dean Adamson's unconverted try put the Pirates 33-32 up on the day and two points ahead on aggregate, before Maisey missed a late penalty from 22 metres out.

"It was a great reaction in the second half, and then when it goes to extra time it's a bit of a lottery, whose legs can last the longest really," added Cattle.

"It came down to a last kick over two games. Who'd believe it would be a draw after two games to the last kick?

"Both teams will say they could have done this or could have done that, but ultimately two teams went at it and I think it was an entertaining day for the neutral."