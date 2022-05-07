Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Robbie Henshaw's converted try gave Leinster a 17-0 lead a quarter of the way through the game

Heineken Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers v Leinster Leicester Tigers (0) 14 Tries: Ashton, Dolly Cons: Ford 2 Leinster (20) 23 Tries: Van der Flier, Henshaw Cons: Sexton 2 Pens: Sexton 2, Byrne

Four-time European champions Leinster withstood a second-half fightback to beat Leicester Tigers and book their place in the Champions Cup semi-finals.

Leinster blew the Premiership side away in the first half as Josh van der Flier and Robbie Henshaw both scored.

Tigers hit back after the break and Chris Ashton crossed in the corner to give hope to the Welford Road faithful.

Nic Dolly added a second late on but it is Leinster who will face defending champions Toulouse in the last four.

Irish province edge battle of the league leaders

With the sun shining in the East Midlands and both sides top of their respective leagues, this contest was always going to pack a punch.

But this was Leicester's first Champions Cup quarter-final in six years, against a Leinster team which included 10 of the 15 players who began Ireland's Triple Crown-clinching win over Scotland in the final round of the Six Nations.

The hosts' inexperience at this level told in the early stages as Johnny Sexton kicked a penalty before Van der Flier powered over from close range.

Leicester lacked ideas in attack and when Henshaw smashed his way over the line, it looked as if the game was already out of reach at 17-0.

A further Sexton penalty took it out to 20-0 at the break as the Tigers were nilled at half-time for the first time in three years.

But Leicester, backed by their vociferous support, emerged from the tunnel a different team and moved the ball wide with real intent, while their driving maul from the line-out began to cause the visitors problems.

And they duly opened their account when George Ford fed Ashton, fresh from becoming the Premiership's all-time top try-scorer last week, and the former England wing raced over in the corner.

Rejuvenated by the try, the green shirts poured forward but Leinster were able to take the sting out of the game and Sexton's replacement Ross Byrne nudged over another three points.

Dolly scored a second try late on from a driving maul for the hosts but Leicester bow out, while Toulouse now stand between Leinster and a shot at a fifth title in Marseille.

Line-ups

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Ashton, Moroni, Porter, Potter; Ford, Youngs; Genge (capt), Montoya, Cole, Chessum, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Dolly, Whitcombe, Heyes, Wells, Martin, Wigglesworth, Burns, Nadolo.

Leinster: Keenan; J O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Molony, Ryan, Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Ala'Alatoa, McCarthy, Ruddock, McGrath, R Byrne, T O'Brien.