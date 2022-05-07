Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Josh McKay scored one of three Glasgow Warriors tries at Stade de Gerland

European Challenge Cup quarter-final Lyon (13) 35 Tries: Couilloud, R Taofifenua, Niniashvilli 2 Cons: Berdeu 2, Doussain Pens: Berdeu 3 Glasgow Warriors (20) 27 Tries: McKay, Forbes, penalty try Cons: Thompson 2 Pens: Thompson 2

Glasgow Warriors missed out on a first European semi-final after Lyon fought back to claim Challenge Cup victory.

Warriors led 20-13 at the break, Josh McKay and Cole Forbes crossing and Baptiste Couilloud getting the hosts' first try.

A penalty try followed for Glasgow in the second half but Lyon responded with Romain Taofifenua and Davit Niniashvilli going over.

Niniashvilli's second helped Lyon to a 35-27 win and a semi-final with Wasps.

Wasps will be at home for next weekend's match.

Leo Berdeu's early penalty gave Lyon the first points and Forbes' interception prevented the French side getting the first try as they went through the phases.

Warriors turned the tables when McKay latched onto his own kick to touch down after Toby Arnold had failed to collect. Ross Thompson converted.

Handling errors cost Lyon again when Dylan Cretin coughed up possession at the vital moment but Berdeu soon brought the hosts to within a point with his second penalty.

A mistake in the Lyon defence allowed Ali Price in for what he thought was a try. The TMO ruled, however, that the Scotland scrum-half had not got the required downward pressure on the ball as he was tackled by Couilloud.

Two Thompson penalties stretched Warriors' lead to seven and there was more frustration for Lyon when Felix Lambey's neck roll on Zander Fagerson meant Beka Saginadze's touchdown did not count.

However, Couilloud was not to be denied with a tap and go from five metres following a Glasgow infringement. Berdeu converted.

Glasgow wanted a lead at the break and they got one, moving the ball from right to left and McKay offloading for Forbes to run in. Thompson converted.

Warriors started strongly in the second period and referee Matthew Carley's patience was exhausted when Berdeu came in at the side of a maul and was yellow carded.

However, Jamie Bhatti was sin binned for the same offence during a Lyon attack and the hosts kept up the pressure with Taofifenua forcing his way over. Jean-Marc Doussain converted, having replaced Couilloud at scrum-half.

Pierre-Louis Barassi then offloaded for Niniashvilli on the left to race into the corner and Lyon were back within two points. Berdeu was back on and his conversion attempt was wide.

His next kick, a penalty, was successful and another pacy Niniashvilli try took the game beyond Glasgow after Berdeu added the conversion.

Berdeu missed a late penalty but it was immaterial.

Lyon: Arnold, Tuisova, Barassi, Ngatai, Niniashvili, Berdeu, Couilloud, S Taofifenua, Charcosset, Bamba, Lambey, R Taofifenua, Cretin, Saghinadze, Sobela.

Replacements: Mignot for Barassi (68), Devisme for S. Taofifenua (49), Ivaldi for Charcosset (49), Mayanavanua for Lambey (65), Goujon for Saghinadze (68). Not Used: Kaabeche, Doussain, Kpoku. Sin Bin: Berdeu (50).

Glasgow Warriors: Smith, McKay, Tuipulotu, Johnson, Forbes, Thompson, Price, Bhatti, Matthews, Z Fagerson, Harley, Gray, Wilson, Miller, Dempsey.

Replacements: McBeth for Forbes (52), Miotti for Thompson (77), Dobie for Price (71), Turner for Matthews (46), Berghan for Z. Fagerson (60), Bean for Harley (60), McDonald for Wilson (66), G. Brown for Miller (71). Sin Bin: Bhatti (53).