Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: Thomas and Russell dazzle as Racing 92 beat Sale to reach semis

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments52

Juan Imhoff celebrates scoring for Racing 92
Racing 92 winger Juan Imhoff's try saw him move level with Brian O'Driscoll in joint fourth in the list of Champions Cup try-scorers
Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Sale Sharks
Racing 92 (6) 41
Tries: Thomas, Russell, Imhoff, Spring Cons: Le Garrec 2, Machenaud Pens: Le Garrec 5
Sale Sharks (10) 22
Tries: Tuilagi, Van der Merwe, B Curry Cons: Du Preez 2 Pens: Du Preez

Two moments of superb footballing skill helped Racing 92 break Sale Sharks' resistance and set up a Champions Cup semi-final with La Rochelle.

Sale led at the interval after Manu Tuilagi ran in unopposed but Racing wrestled back momentum after the break.

Teddy Thomas collected his own kick to score the first try before Finn Russell spectacularly delivered the second.

Akker van der Merwe reduced the deficit but Juan Imhoff and Max Spring scored either side of Ben Curry's consolation.

Sale's positive start undone by classy Parisians

Word from the Sale camp before the trip to the French capital was their intent to rush up in defence to disrupt Scotland fly-half Russell and Racing's flair players.

For 40 minutes at the Paris La Defense Arena the plan worked wonderfully and Russell was denied quality ball to launch attacks as the blue wall moved forward relentlessly.

What let Sale down was their disappointing line-out, with balls often lost against the throw, or scrappily retained, which prevented fluent attacks of their own.

The visitors did, however, score the first try. It looked as if they had overrun the move but Tuilagi clutched the loose ball behind him and ran in unopposed under the posts in the penultimate act of the first half.

The final act saw Rob du Preez make amends for his early penalty miss to convert Tuilagi's try. The scoreboard reflected a carefully crafted gameplan to stifle their hosts, but their 10-6 lead only lasted one minute into the second half.

Racing emerged from the tunnel in a very different mood and the luck was certainly on their side.

Russell prodded a kick through to Thomas, who collected the bouncing ball under the challenge of Luke James. In the same movement the France winger dropped it onto his boot - remaining in the pitch by the barest of margins - before running onto his kick to score.

On another day, the winger could have been adjudged to be in touch, but there was nothing dubious about Russell's excellent try.

It was initiated by a superb cross-kick deep inside his own 22.

When Sale regained possession and attempted to clear their lines, Russell ran onto the ball and cleared down field on the volley.

The bounce of the ball, back over AJ MacGinty's head, favoured the Scotland fly-half and he kicked precisely ahead to score as Racing broke Sale's resistance in nine second-half minutes.

Van der Merwe powered over to reduce the deficit but Le Garrec's five penalties always kept the hosts out of touch, and when Imhoff crossed after a flowing move, the game was gone.

Ben Curry, on for his injured brother Tom, scored a late consolation, but with MacGinty in the sin-bin, Racing saved the best running rugby until the end, with Spring the beneficiary as he finished off a move that included some excellent offloads.

Racing go through to an all French semi-final with last year's runners-up La Rochelle and will aim to go one better than their own three second-place finishes.

Line-ups

Racing 92: Spring; Thomas, Fickou, Chavancy, Imhoff; Russell, Le Garrec; Kolingar, Chat, Sa, Chouzenoux, Bresler, Lauret, Diallo, Tanga

Replacements: Baubigny, Ben Arous, Nyakane, Le Roux, Pesenti, Machenaud, Gibert, Vakatawa.

Sale Sharks: James; Roebuck, R du Preez, Tuilagi, Hammersley; MacGinty, De Klerk; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert, Du Preez, De Jager, Ross, T Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Wiese, B Curry, Warr, James, Janse van Rensburg.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 18:15

    Never a game goes by these days where you don't have a English-led commentary team on TV that whinges about every single decision that goes against their teams in Europe.

    One minute they're moaning about the TMO interfering too much, and then then next they're wondering why play hasn't been stopped.

    Monye's an embarrassment.

  • Comment posted by Bostonian, today at 18:14

    Monye on comms was horrific, Dewi Morris levels of bias.....

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 18:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by first five-eighth , today at 18:11

    No team in the semi’s and salary cap reduction next season - I think it’s going to be a tough period for our clubs.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 18:08

    Russell, Thomas and Le Garrec getting all the plaudits, but Fickou was immense in every department. Very much underrated player.

    • Reply posted by nicandjul, today at 18:10

      nicandjul replied:
      Not in France, we know what we have in him, one of the best centre in the world.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 18:08

    English club rugby is pathetic. When you think of the players available to them all we get are foreign imports.

    • Reply posted by nicandjul, today at 18:11

      nicandjul replied:
      You have a problem against foreigners???

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 18:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 17:51

    The Sale targeting of FR was on the cheap shot side on a few occasions. Still, Finn had the last laugh.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 18:01

      SD replied:
      What, a rugby team legitimately targeting the opposition 10? Never!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:47

    The sooner Scotland get rid of Townsend, the sooner Russel can drive our national team forward. Whilst he has the flaws, he is pure box office and a proper talent.

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 18:00

      The Nadger replied:
      If only Russell had a South African grandmother he’d be in the Scotland team every week!

  • Comment posted by zero tolerance, today at 17:46

    Good. One in the eye for biased reporting.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 17:41

    I watched this on TV. Much as I like Ugo Monye, his bias towards Sale was cringeworthy.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:43

      SD replied:
      I can't stand him. Not bias thing, he's just useless.

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 17:37

    Racing the better team but Brace had a shocker and did Sale no favours whatsoever, refusing to call in TMO on at least three occasions of foul play from Rcing.

    Great try Thomas but two horrible Hollywood's from him trying to get fellow pros in trouble. Needs to grow up. Can see why Shaun Edwards and Galthe will have nothing to do with hi anymore

    • Reply posted by runitback, today at 17:58

      runitback replied:
      Very much playing rugby with a footballers attitude and self importance and only plays for himself!, but his talent is not in question

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 17:37

    It's just a case of which French team will win the European Cup.

    • Reply posted by Bomber, today at 17:39

      Bomber replied:
      The Dublin based one!

  • Comment posted by USS Liberty, today at 17:34

    Sale are probably the worst of the South African teams. The Stormers, Sharks, Lions and Bulls are all better teams. Racing didn't have to work too hard and despite what his detractors say Russell is a class act.

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 17:41

      Makadag replied:
      1 fluky kick & bounce of the ball & he's a class act... shows how delusional U R.
      U probably think that the Utterly Rubbish Competition is the best league !!!!

  • Comment posted by billywhizz, today at 17:33

    As a sale fan thought we had a decent showing but ultimately the better team won. Did the think the referee and Tmo was dodgy as in the curry tackle most of the scrums and even a clear forward pass for a racing try. I don’t know if it’s because it’s a different competition but think it would have been reffed very differently if that had been a premiership game.

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 17:42

      Makadag replied:
      Agree...with proper refs

  • Comment posted by LSR, today at 17:25

    That's Racing all over. Moments of sublime brilliance, and of hairbrained ineptitude. I confess to always enjoying seeing Sale and Pfaff de Klerk getting tonked.

    Leinster look the solid favourites. It's basically the Ireland team. I expect them to beat Toulouse without much trouble. La Rochelle are the only ones who might have the power to withstand them.

    It would be good to see new winners.

    • Reply posted by TedtheFred, today at 18:08

      TedtheFred replied:
      Not if Leinster win again

  • Comment posted by Clarke Kent, today at 17:16

    The Sharks can hold their heads high; very good gutsy performance. Racing were magical at times. I wish Thomas wouldn't spoil his talents by 'football theatrics', a very embarrassing ploy.

  • Comment posted by stu79, today at 17:14

    Think Leinster will win it. Toulouse will run them close but home advantage will maybe make the difference and having all those Irish internationals in their side will be huge for them

    • Reply posted by Sportsfan200, today at 17:28

      Sportsfan200 replied:
      Well, being Ireland does help.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 17:12

    As a glos fan I think this and Irish's loss means we've now qualified for next seasons Champions Cup. I don't expect us to go very far in it next season but considering at the start of 2021 we were faced with the prospect of possibly being relegated its a brilliant turnaround. Well done to Skivs and the other coaches!

    • Reply posted by Bomber, today at 17:35

      Bomber replied:
      Indeed you have as Wasps play Sale and they can't both win. Also in the Champions Cup are the Bulls from Pretoria, as Glasgow and Edinburgh can't both qualify.

  • Comment posted by nicandjul, today at 17:09

    Yaaas! 3 out of 4 for France.
    Leinster to complete the set, not a bad prospect for the semi.
    Well done to Sale for a good game in the first half.
    Thomas is gifted but sometimes forgets he’s playing rugby and not football.

    • Reply posted by Brian, today at 17:21

      Brian replied:
      Legitimate ball skills most rugby players can only dream of. Incredible try imho...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport