Tomos Lezana has been capped 40 times by Argentina

Argentina flanker Tomas Lezana has extended his stay at Scarlets by signing a new contract.

Lezana, 28, arrived in Llanelli in 2021 and has made nine appearances, scoring two tries against Leinster and Zebre.

"I am enjoying it here a lot," said Lezana.

"The new experience, a different culture and I am grateful to the club for how they have welcomed me and my partner here. I'm looking forward to next season."

Lezana becomes the latest player to sign a new Scarlets contract in the last couple of months, following Sam Lousi, Rhys Patchell, Scott Williams, Ryan Conbeer, Johnny McNicholl, Gareth Davies, Jonathan Davies, Sam Costelow and Steff Thomas.

"Tomas has settled in really well and with a run of games under his belt he has been getting better every week. I've seen massive growth in his game whenever he's taken the field," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"He's very explosive, athletic, physical and he trains hard.

"I think we are only just scratching the surface of where we can get to with him."