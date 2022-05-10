Close menu

Welsh Rugby Union: 'Laughing stock' Wales must form three clubs - former WRU chief David Moffett

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Former WRU chief executive David Moffett agrees with 'three-team' proposal

The man who brought about the existence of Wales' four professional teams says they should be replaced by three clubs.

David Moffett was Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive when the initial five teams were launched in 2003.

He says Welsh rugby is a global "laughing stock" and WRU-owned Dragons should be ditched unless bought out.

"There's a saying isn't there: the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome," he said.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Radio Wales, Moffett also said:

  • The United Rugby Championship (URC) is not working because fans do not travel in great numbers to away games.
  • Welsh teams should play in England, "but that's never going to happen".
  • Welsh infighting must stop, with making Wales "a winning national team" the starting point.
  • Three teams would mean Wales coach Wayne Pivac having "quality over quantity to choose from".
  • His original plan for regions has not worked because while WRU clubs overwhelmingly backed it, "the people that didn't vote for it were the fans".

Moffett's belief that Welsh rugby can sustain only three professional teams mirrors that of a proposal to cut a Welsh region which emerged in a report commissioned by the Professional Rugby Board (PRB).

The PRB runs the professional game in Wales, with members from the four regions and WRU sitting on the board, which has Malcolm Wall as an independent chairman.

Debates over Welsh rugby's structure resurfaced after a fifth-place finish in the 2022 Six Nations and with none of its regions making a significant impact in Europe or the URC.

Moffett said Welsh rugby "is at war with itself continuously" and questioned the WRU board and leading figures' ability to improve the game's fortunes at international and domestic level.

"I don't know what the board and executives have by way of key performance indicators, but obviously they are not fit for purpose because if they were you would have seen in the last 10 to 15 years an improvement in the Welsh rugby set-up - in fact, it's going backwards," he said.

Moffett added: "I've said for some time that regional rugby and the concept that I put in place has not worked, mainly because the Welsh believe that they've got a mortgage on parochialism, and that parochialism can work for you or in this case against you.

"And so what do we do? We see this unedifying spectacle every year about, you know, Pontypridd should have a professional team, or that valley should be a professional team, and it goes nowhere and it affects Welsh rugby really badly.

"So for a couple of years now I've been suggesting it was right for the time, it's obviously not right now, so scrap it, just have three club-based teams.

"It's not going to make any difference to the number of people that actually support them because the regions are not being supported now anyway."

Dragons are again Wales' worst-performing team, with two URC wins and a draw from their 16 games so far in 2021-22, and Moffett says they should not be "sacrosanct" as WRU-owned.

Moffett said: "My three teams would be Llanelli, Swansea and Cardiff, but I'll put a caveat on that - I could live with Newport instead of Swansea because they are so close to Llanelli, only on the basis that they [Dragons] became privately-owned like the other clubs and that the WRU gave up ownership."

He added: "The WRU should not have a free pass on what they've done by taking over Newport [Dragons], they've kept the game relatively poor because of their poor financial management and something's going to break."

Moffett says the WRU is unable to afford four teams because "the only thing they seem to be able to do is just cut, cut and cut costs".

He also argues Wales "don't have enough players of sufficient quality" to sustain more than three teams.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 15:05

    I’m not sure linking up with England has ever been feasible. The Premiership already has 12/13 teams. Then you think about promotion and relegation… The biggest shambles within English rugby at the moment is the plight of the championship. What would be the Champ clubs’ aspirations if 4 Welsh teams were given precedent?
    Tough times for Wales & I can’t think of any feasible solutions. Best wishes

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 15:03

    We are only a rugby Nation when the Six Nations or Autumn internationals Swansea football has more support than Ospreys and Scarlets combined. Not sure reducing the number of clubs is the answer, but getting the Regions to separate from all the lower tiers might be of help. Having clubs like Bargoed, Llandaff North and Vardre putting their interests above the national interest is ludicrous.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 15:02

    Muppet more like. Even if you go along with the x3 club suggestion where is he suggesting they're based? No difference to where the regions are based & no difference to cutting one of them.
    As for making Wales a winning team ... actually won a fair bit since his time. Complete muppet

  • Comment posted by Martin in Beds, today at 15:00

    Well, at the rate of losing one club about every 10 years, by around 2050 there will be no senior clubs left. The WRU can then get on with its proper functions of producing meaningless action plans and deciding what to have for lunch.

  • Comment posted by abd1, today at 14:59

    Cutting from five to four didn't really work. Will going from four to three? However, the Dragons' performance has been feeble for a long time.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 15:02

      Steve replied:
      No it won’t. It’s not the issue that needs resolving.

      It’ll only lead to cutting to another team,

      We should be growing revenue but the WRU executive are out of their depth

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 14:59

    https://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/rugby/rugby-news/axing-welsh-region-solves-nothing-23892232

    This another excellent piece

  • Comment posted by 2008marcus, today at 14:59

    Okay lets scrap the Ospreys, 3 clubs can have the pick of the players. Ospreys have around 9 current Wales squad players and a few tidy players. That is hardly going to make 3 teams strong enough to compete in the league yet alone Europe. The answer is simple we don't have strong enough regions, let our top players play in the English/French leagues, let them pay their wages.

  • Comment posted by SEVAN7, today at 14:58

    3 teams seems common sense given lack of overall resources to compete at the top level.

    However, this is one part of the puzzle. The WRU needs to massively:

    1) improve marketing of the domestic game.
    2) increase uptake and organisation at schools/grassroots.
    3) bring back welsh rugby on free-to-air tv.
    4) value the leagues, not just internationals.
    5) ringfence funding to 3 regions.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 15:01

      Steve replied:
      Welsh rugby is back on free to air on S4C & bbc2.

      The resources would be there if the WRU paid the £26m the pro teams were expecting but only received £5m.

      The WRU also then placed a £20m loan on top of that onto the pro sides.

  • Comment posted by K-Dogg, today at 14:57

    Correct me if I'm wrong, but would it not be fair to say that the period 2003-2021 was a fairly successful time for the Welsh national team, so if it's a case of saying on the back of a poor 6N in 2022 that the system hasn't worked to create sustained national success, then that is incorrect is it not?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 14:57

    Headline in quotes says it best.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 14:57

    What has it got to do with him? His ideas caused the problem in the first place. Get rid of the regions and go back to the clubs with the league table deciding who gets European places.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 14:56

    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/welsh-rugbys-scary-decline-wont-be-halted-by-consultants-but-bold-leadership-5960dfqqk?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1651965475

    This article really nails it from Stephen Jones!

  • Comment posted by Stumpy, today at 14:56

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 14:55

    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/david-moffett-there-is-enough-money-for-only-three-welsh-sides-wru-owned-dragons-should-be-cut-k5vsshsxc

    Been some good articles lately, whilst I don’t agree with going down a team he is right here about the WRU deliberately underfunding pro rugby

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 14:58

      Steve replied:
      https://mobile.twitter.com/Amandas_Shoes/status/1523319665539264514?cxt=HHwWhMCt_cbK9aMqAAAA

      Amanda Blanc tweeted this out following the article.

      WRU is a shambles killing Welsh rugby.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 14:54

    The view seems primarily with an outcome of a route to train Welsh players for the national team. For me it needs to be about the teams in the comp and how best to improve them. And the easy and difficult answer is: more money. If that had to come from cutting a team so be it but surely they then have to be given free reign to spend that as they see fit.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 14:54

    https://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/rugby/rugby-news/plan-revolutionise-welsh-rugby-killed-23907697

    Problem with Welsh rugby right here!

  • Comment posted by Briggadoon, today at 14:53

    A bit like footballs proposed failed super league …all about money with no consideration for the fans , clubs, heritage or history of rugby in Wales !

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 14:45

    Over performed for years…but beginning to find their true level now.

    • Reply posted by Henrys Ford, today at 14:55

      Henrys Ford replied:
      And will still be miles ahead of Scotland for decades to come. Let’s face it, Scotland’s performances have been providing entertainment to opponents for decades. Would you even recognise a trophy if you saw one?

  • Comment posted by jared lewis, today at 14:39

    He is right about 1 thing, but anyone in the country could have told you this. We should have linked up to the English Leagues. If we had I am sure we would still have 6 competitive teams in Wales , and a very exciting cross border completion that fans would travel to.

    • Reply posted by MagicJohnson, today at 14:56

      MagicJohnson replied:
      Not sure you needed to link up with English. The Welsh league used to be hugely competitive. I loved the games during the 5 nations, Wasps v Neath even with the internationals missing were great games to go to, as were the other cross border games, and should have become a separate competition then.

  • Comment posted by jared lewis, today at 14:37

    And if 3 teams dont work, shall we go down to 2!!!

