Joe Elderkin's sole try this season came against Bedford

Cornish Pirates backs Joe Elderkin and AJ Cant have agreed new one-year contracts at the Championship club.

Elderkin, 23, can play at centre or fly-half and moved to the Pirates last summer from Exeter University.

He has scored one try in his 16 appearances for the Pirates to date.

Cant, also 23, has played 59 times for the club having previously spent time with Exeter's youth team before his Pirates debut in pre-season in 2017. He has scored five tries this season.

"Joe has really taken his opportunity well this season," said Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle. "From his first start in the home win against Ealing Trailfinders he made his mark and didn't look back from there.

"It is really pleasing that AJ will be with us next season. He is another player who has more growth to offer in his game, and I feel we're still to see the best of him.

"He definitely has the ability to perform at the next level so we are now looking forward to him proving that."