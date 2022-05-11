Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Fry and Lennon Greggains are former Wales Under-20s team-mates

Dragons back rowers Ben Fry and Lennon Greggains have signed new deals with the Welsh region.

The duo are homegrown Dragons academy graduates who have made their mark at senior level.

Fry, 23, has made 25 first-team appearances, with Greggains on eight.

"This is another great example of us investing in our future and striving to develop and retain the very best talent from within our region," said Dragons boss Dean Ryan.

Fry, who has recently impressed as an open-side rival to Dragons' Wales flanker Taine Basham, said: "We have a really talented group of boys driving towards a good future and hopefully I can contribute towards that."

Greggains, also 23, said: "It's been a tough few seasons for me with injuries so I'm really grateful for the coaching team and Dragons putting their faith in me.

"I'm determined to repay that and I'm looking forward to what we can achieve as a squad in the coming years."